Man indicted, accused of leading Lubbock police on chase then firing shots at them

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Jerome Garcia of Petersburg for aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a public servant.

Police said Garcia, 41, led officers on a chase in early July after he fired a gun in the parking lot of a business. At the conclusion of the police chase, Garcia rammed a police unit with his SUV, police said. And he also fired a gun twice at officers through the windshield.

Police returned fire, and Garcia was injured. After he recovered, he was taken from University Medical Center to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Garcia was charged with both firing the gun near the business and with assaulting the officers at the end of the case. The chase began at the business in the 3700 block of Avenue Q and ended at 121st Street and Kenosha Avenue (near Laura Bush Middle School).