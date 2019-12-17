Man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting family members in Lubbock and Bryan

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Bryan man was indicted Tuesday in Lubbock on multiple counts of sexual assault with more than one family member.

In August, a woman came to speak with a Lubbock County Sheriff Deputy to speak about an incident involving her child, according to the indictment.

She told the deputy that she wanted to report a pedophile in the family, and the man lived in Bryan.

The man was identified as J Guillermo Martinez, 59.

The woman said that her daughter, who is referred to under the pseudonym Gwen, confessed that she remembered Martinez sexually assaulting her since she was 6-years-old in Lubbock and Bryan.

The woman said “no one’s reported it” and that’s “how he’s been able to continue to do this,” according to the indictment. She also said there are too many children in their family and she was concerned.

Gwen told her mother that she had a memory of Martinez touching her middle part, the indictment states. When Gwen was asked how many times Martinez touched her, she said “All the times he sees me.”

“It’s cause every time he sees me he has a chance when we are trying to leave, he grabs me so hard so I don’t leave,” said Gwen.

She told the deputy that she always tried to stay away from Martinez.

“I just couldn’t get away from him,” said Gwen.

Other family members interviewed by investigators said that they saw Martinez touching another family member in the living room of their home in Kansas, the indictment states. Martinez told the family member that he was “just playing.”

The family member yelled at Martinez’s wife, but she told the family member she “didn’t believe her” and said she was “lying”.

Another family member came forward and had their child interviewed who also told investigators that Martinez sexually assaulted her since she was 4-years-old, according to the indictment. She told investigators that Martinez was wearing his underwear and he would make her “touch his middle part,” the indictment states.

One family member said they were “sad, scared and afraid of [Martinez]”.

Martinez denied the allegations made by the family members, the indictment states. Martinez told his wife “he had been drunk and accidentally touched” one of the family members when she was “jumping around him”.

Martinez consented to taking a polygraph test, and it showed signs of “deception,” the indictment states.

Martinez later admitted to touching a family member on several occasions over a period of several years, and he also admitted that a family member touched his penis.

Martinez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond Tuesday.

