Man indicted for arson lit his clothes on fire, jumped out of 2nd story window, court records said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was indicted for arson Tuesday for an August 1 incident where he caused just over $5,000 in damage to property, according to court records.

Kaylon Kennard Kinney, 25, was arrested Sunday, September 13 on unrelated charges and held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

On August 1, an officer arrived at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Vicksburg Avenue after a report of a disturbance. According to a police report upon arrival, Kinney and another person, “immediately told [the officer] that [Kinney] had burned a vehicle last night,” referencing a July 31 incident.

According to a separate police report, police reported to the same apartment complex. They found fire damage to a resident’s vehicle and concluded that arson had occurred.

According to the report, two women told the officer that while Kinney was in the apartment, he had taken one of their cell phones and refused to return it. After the women blocked Kinney from leaving, he got upset and assaulted one of the women.

Kinney then went into a closet and began to light his clothes on fire, according to the report. The burning clothes were laying on a tile floor, so nothing else caught fire.

The house and room filled with smoke, so Kinney threw a box fan through a window and jumped from the second story. According to the police report, Kinney sustained serious cuts to his arm and hands when he jumped through the window.

When they asked Kinney to raise his shirt up to see if there were any more injuries, the officer observed numerous second degree burns, according to the police report. He was transported to University Medical Center for his injuries.

According to court documents, the damage from the arson was estimated to be $5,208.