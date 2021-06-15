Man indicted for capital murder in 2015 Buffalo Springs case

Mark Bethel, via the Lubbock County Detention Center

BUFFALO SPRINGS, Texas — A Buffalo Springs man was indicted for Capital Murder Tuesday in connection to the 2015 killings of Jessica Payton and Shawn Summers. Mark Bethel was previously charged with murder. But the case falls into a legal category of capital murder because there were multiple victims.

Mark Anthony Bethel, 59, has been in jail on a $400,000 bond since November 5, 2015. He was charged with two counts of murder, according to court records.

The new indictment states Bethel “intentionally or knowingly” caused the deaths of Payton and Summers on October 31, 2015.

In March 2019, Bethel’s cousin, David Wayne Bethel, pleaded guilty to killing Summers. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

