LUBBOCK, Texas — David Hampton was indicted Tuesday for capital murder in the August 2019 death of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez.

Image of Celestino Rodriguez provided by family

Hampton, 55, was one of three indicted for murder in the death of Rodriguez. Heather Casias, 37, and Brett Garza, 36, were also indicted for murder.

However, as of Tuesday, Hampton was the only one indicted for capital murder.

Rodriguez was reported missing August 3, 2019. A Silver Alert was issued two days later on August 5.

Several days after Rodriguez was reported missing, his body was found in Hale County.

In total, six people were indicted on various charges connected to Rodriguez’s murder. Freddie Salinas was indicted for tampering with evidence and Toby Daughtry and Amanda Blagburn was indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.