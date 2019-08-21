Man indicted for manslaughter in April deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– According to court records, a 33-year-old man was in possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia when he caused a deadly crash in Central Lubbock earlier this year.

Court records go on to say Joshua Guzman, was driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed northbound in the 5200 block of South Avenue Q when he crashed into an SUV that took the life of Pedro Martinez, 61, back in April.

Guzman told investigators “that he couldn’t remember anything before the collision or the sequence of events because he blacked out.”

When investigators arrived on scene of the crash, they found “a clear pipe with a bulb that had a yellow hose attached to it,” according to an indictment. The investigator also found “small, empty baggies,” and a “scale (that) had a crystal-like residue on the surface.”

Investigators also found “a spent shell casing on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat,” the indictment states.

Guzman told investigators “that he couldn’t remember anything before the collision or the sequence of events because he blacked out.” He said the only thing he remembered was that he was waiting at the Stripes near southeast Loop 289 and East Slaton Highway to meet with a friend, but they never showed, according to the indictment.

Witnesses on scene told police that Guzman “appeared to be trying to leave” the crash when other witnesses told him he wasn’t going anywhere and they were going to call police.

Guzman was indicted on a manslaughter charge Tuesday and he remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center booked on the charge of manslaughter.

Jail records state Guzman was also booked on charges for a felon of possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, evading arrest in a motor vehicle and aggravated assault.