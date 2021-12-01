Man indicted in sexual abuse of a child case, ‘cannot be excluded’ by DNA

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – A Lubbock man was indicted Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting a minor, a second-degree felony, court records said.

Charles Waugh, 58, was originally arrested Monday in the 3200 block of 35th street for public intoxication, but he also had a June 2021 warrant out for his arrest for the sexual assault of a child, according to jail records.

According to the arrest warrant, the teen girl told police she was kidnapped from another state and held against her will. However, some of her statements were inconsistent.

She told police she ran away and had come to Lubbock in search of her birth mother. In a separate report, police were able to confirm she was a runaway.

The teen told police she was wandering around and stopped on a street corner when a man, later identified as Waugh, walked up to her, offered her some water and told her to come with him.

The girl said she followed Waugh to his apartment and went inside with him. She said he then locked her in his apartment and sexually assaulted her for several days in June 2021 before she escaped.

She told police Waugh agreed to help her if she would do sexual things with him. The girl said he raped her and sexually abused her with objects.

According to a police report, the victim did not know Waugh’s name and told police he made her call him “daddy.”

The girl told police Waugh was an “alcoholic and drank a lot.”

She told police the day she escaped, he asked her to cook him some food, and he passed out while she was cooking from drinking so much—this was when she was able to leave and get help.

A rape examination kit was administered and taken as evidence, along with the teen’s clothing.

Waugh provided a voluntary DNA sample in July 2021. He asked what crime the sample was for, and an officer told him it was a sexually-based offense.

The test showed Waugh “cannot be excluded.”

She told police her stepfather sexually assaulted her in April, but the statements were proven false when he took a lie detector test.

Police did not give the victim a pseudonym in reports because she was a juvenile, and her adoptive parents did not request one since they did not believe the incident happened.

As of Wednesday, Waugh remained in jail on a $50,000 bond.