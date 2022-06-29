LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was indicted for possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

Tyler Patrick Brown, 24, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

In late May, Brown was interviewed by law enforcement after parents from a Lubbock-area high school reported he “was having inappropriate contact and sexual relationships with high school students.”

According to court documents, Brown admitted he engaged in 14 sexual relationships with minors after he turned 18. He said he would tell the high school girls he was also in high school to gain their trust.

During the interview, he assured law enforcement “he would no longer groom, entice, and sexually assault any other minors,” court documents said.

A sexually explicit video of an underage girl was found on his phone, according to court documents. The girl was interviewed and told law enforcement she was around 15 when the video was made.

The girl also told law enforcement that Brown said he was 16 and a high school student in Abilene.

On June 24, a parent of one of Brown’s victims called law enforcement after Brown was seen at a high school girls basketball game, according to court documents.

“Brown was wearing a ‘Press’ lanyard and had basketball scoresheets that he had not filled in,” court documents stated.

A Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agent drove to the game and spoke to him.

“[The agent explained to Brown] that parents were concerned that he was at the game because they knew he had engaged in sexual relationships with high school girls,” court documents said.

Brown left the game at the DPS agent’s suggestion, according to court documents.

As of Wednesday, Brown was held at LCDC under a federal warrant. No other charges were listed.