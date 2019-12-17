Man indicted on four counts of indecency with a child in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday for four counts of indecency of a child under 14, according to court records.

Bryan Curran, 37, was arrested December 10. His booking sheet listed an address in Haverhill, Massachusetts, but the arrest warrant was for crimes committed in Lubbock County in 2018.

Two of the counts Curran is charged with are for sexual contact of two separate children under 14, and the other two are for causing bodily injury to the same children.

An initial police report stated the mother of one of the victims contacted police when her daughter stated that Curran had touched her inappropriately.

In a forensic interview with the first victim, it was stated that Curran would get drunk and touch her inappropriately, and that it hurt. The victim said she was 8 years old the first and last time he touched her, and that he did it more than 10 times.

According to court records, Curran also threatened to kill the first victim if she told anyone.

The second victim, a male child, said that when he was 9 or 10, Curran pushed him against a wall.

The second victim said Curran, “pushed me against the wall, choking me. Felt like I was going to die.”

According to court records, Curran then touched him inappropriately.

Curran was held Tuesday at the Lubbock County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

