LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday after he was arrested in July and accused of impersonating a federal agent while intoxicated, according to a police report.

Donn Wojtowicz, 52, was arrested in the 2900 block of West Loop 289 on July 2, a police report said.

An officer was called to the Skechers outlet store at the West End Center. There were reports of a man being aggressive to passersby, asking for money and “putting his shoes in people’s faces,” a police report said.

Wojtowicz said he was a federal agent and that the Lubbock Police officer was “under arrest and needed to release him,” according to a police report. He repeated this several times.

The officer said Wojtowicz “appeared to be intoxicated by his inability to answer simple questions.”

As of Tuesday, Wojtowicz remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $11,500 bond.