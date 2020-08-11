Man indicted Tuesday in connection to deadly Lubbock apartment complex fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a Lubbock County grand jury indicted a man in connection to a deadly apartment complex fire that killed two people in late May.

Todd Bryant Miller, 35, is one step closer to standing trial after being charged with arson causing death or serious bodily injury.

Image of Todd Bryant Miller from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

The two-alarm fire occurred on May 31 at the River Oaks Villa Apartments which are located in the 1300 block of 65th Drive.

Sixteen units in the apartment complex were affected by the fire.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, two other individuals were injured in the fire.

Jail records list Miller’s home address as the same location where the fire occurred.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Miller remains incarcerated at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

Related Content: