Man injured in early morning shooting Friday in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police are investigating an incident that left a man with a gunshot wound early Friday morning in Lubbock.

According to a police report, the incident began as two cars were leaving a bowling alley in the 5150 block of 69th Street.

One car was driving “erratically,” and the victim’s car pulled up to it at a stoplight at the intersection of 50th Street and Slide Road.

The victim rolled down his car window and asked something to the effect of “Hey what is going on? What is the problem?,” according to the report. The suspect then pulled out what appeared to be a pistol, pointed it at the victim and said “Do we have a problem here?”

The victim pulled out his own firearm and pointed it back at the suspect.

The suspect fired his gun, striking the victim in the shoulder. The suspect then drove away, as the two fired at each other.

The suspect’s car turned eastbound at 34th Street and the victim drove to Covenant Medical Center.