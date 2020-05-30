Man injured in motorcycle crash Tuesday has died, LPD says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Saturday confirmed that Jason Fields, 40, died as the result of a motorcycle accident Tuesday night at 82nd Street and University Avenue.

Police previously said a motorcycle was going east in the 2500 block of 82nd Street.  A passenger car was driving west.

“The passenger car made a left hand-turn attempting to turn into a private drive and collided with the motorcycle,” police previously said.

According to a police report, the driver of the car said he did not see the motorcycle.

An officer wrote in the police report, “Officers and I on scene did not observe signs of intoxication from [the driver of the car].”

The day after the crash, police identified the driver of the car as Christopher Young, 25, who was said to have no injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar