Man injured in motorcycle crash Tuesday has died, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Saturday confirmed that Jason Fields, 40, died as the result of a motorcycle accident Tuesday night at 82nd Street and University Avenue.

Police previously said a motorcycle was going east in the 2500 block of 82nd Street. A passenger car was driving west.

“The passenger car made a left hand-turn attempting to turn into a private drive and collided with the motorcycle,” police previously said.

According to a police report, the driver of the car said he did not see the motorcycle.

An officer wrote in the police report, “Officers and I on scene did not observe signs of intoxication from [the driver of the car].”

The day after the crash, police identified the driver of the car as Christopher Young, 25, who was said to have no injuries.