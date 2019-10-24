Man injured in terrifying dog attack at Dupree Park

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man is recovering after two pitbulls attacked him in a public park Monday morning. Glenn Siemens suffered multiple bite wounds, one down to the bone, after the dogs attacked him during his morning jog.

“They did not stop biting me for 20 minutes,” Siemens said. “No matter what I did they wouldn’t let go, I had to fight with everything in me.”

Siemens was eventually able to drag them up one block, where the dogs got scared and ran away. Animal Services were called to the scene, and have been patrolling the area twice every day.

“It is absolutely unacceptable,” said Deon Bryant, Officer with Animal Services. “There is no excuse for why your animals are getting out, and especially going around biting people.”

The dogs are both pitbulls, one white, one grey. If you have any information you should call them at 806-775-2057.