Man intentionally crashed into another driver, Lubbock police report says, in road rage

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested after a police report said he tried to use his vehicle to run over another man after they got into a confrontation near a South Lubbock intersection.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., October 25, an officer was called to a home in the 6200 block of Louisville Drive after reports of a crash between two vehicles, according to a Lubbock Police report.

When police arrived on the scene, the victim said he was leaving the Taco Villa on in the 8000 block of Indiana Avenue, according to the report.

The victim he was pulling out into the center turn lane to go northbound. Then, James Arthur Smiley II, 30, pulled directly in front of the victim’s vehicle, blocking him in, the report states.

Smiley got out of his pickup and started yelling at the victim. At some point during the argument, the victim said to Smiley, “You must be one of those crazy Trump supporters,” according to the report.

The victim said this made Smiley more angry and said he took off northbound on Indiana Avenue. When the victim turned around to look back, according to the report, he said Smiley was chasing after him.

The victim continued north to Loop 289 where he went onto the eastbound service road toward University Avenue. He went on the turnaround to head back westbound on the loop and exited on Indiana Avenue, according to the report.

Eventually, the victim wound up at his parents’ home on the 6200 block of Louisville Drive with Smiley still behind him, the report states. The victim called his dad and said he was being chased by Smiley. The victim also stated he attempted to call 911, but there was no answer, according to the report.

The victim took off westbound on Louisville Drive and was turning south at 62nd Drive when, according to the police report, Smiley intentionally ran into the victim’s driver’s side of the vehicle.

According to police, the victim got out of his vehicle and was standing by the left back quarter panel when Smiley backed up and accelerated toward the victim. The victim was able to jump out of the way when Smiley’s vehicle came to a stop within several inches of his vehicle, according to the report.

Smiley then backed up, pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle, got out of the pickup and said, “What’s going on,” like nothing had happened, according to the report.

The victim’s dad called police.

Smiley got into his vehicle and took off, headed southbound. Smiley called police and told them he was located at 69th Street and Lynnhaven Drive but said he did not want to meet with officers, according to the report.

Smiley was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Wednesday.