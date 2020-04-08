Man intentionally hit woman with car, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Lubbock Police responded to the 7600 block of University Avenue in reference to an accident with injuries call, according to a police report.

When officers arrived on scene they located the victim lying on the ground while screaming and crying hysterically as the suspect, Travis Toler, was kneeling down next to her, the police report says.

A witness said Toler pulled the victim, described as his girlfriend in the police report, out of the car by her hair.

Toler then called the victim explicit names and drove forward towards where the victim was standing, according to the police report.

Toler struck the victim with the car and the victim flew over the car, according to the witness statement in the police report.

The witness said Toler then drove off and drove northbound on University Avenue towards 73rd Street. Toler turned the vehicle around and pulled into the Weinerschnitzel parking lot and drove it to the back of the business next to where the victim was lying, the police report said.

Toler got out of the car and yelled at the witness to call 911.

Toler was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.