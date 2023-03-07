LUBBOCK, Texas — A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant among other charges, following a pursuit Monday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

At 8:36 p.m. Monday, officers responded to 114th Street and University Avenue for a hit-and-run with no injuries. However, according to LPD, Adam Earls drove away after hitting the vehicle.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near 50th Street and University. But Earls would not stop, LPD said, so a pursuit began.

The pursuit continued onto 10th Street and University, and police “deployed a spike strip” that damaged the tires, but Earls still continued to evade LPD.

Earls then entered the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3200 block of 4th Street and intentionally hit an officer’s vehicle, LPD said.

At 4th Street and Indiana Avenue, police tried to block Earls in, but instead he hit another vehicle. According to LPD, no one was hurt.

Finally, the pursuit ended with a “forcible stop” in the 600 block of West Loop 289. Earls struggled, but was arrested at 8:57 p.m., and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Earls was charged with the following:

Aggravated assault against a public servant

Aggravated assault

Theft

Evading arrest in a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest search or transport

Failure to leave information attended vehicle.

As of Tuesday, Earls was still booked in LCDC on bonds totaling $150,000.