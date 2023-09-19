LUBBOCK, Texas — Burns Phenix, Jr., 67, was arrested and charged with evidence tampering following a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured over the weekend, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Phenix was involved in a shooting in the 2600 block of Ivory Avenue on Saturday night. According to LPD, Phenix had gotten into an argument with Lavone Madden, 49, which led to both men shooting at one another.

LPD previously said in a press release Lavone suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died. 63-year-old Martha Maden suffered moderate injuries in the crossfire, according to LPD.

Phenix was also injured in the shooting and was taken to UMC with moderate injuries by a private vehicle, LPD said.

As of Tuesday morning, Phenix remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Note: Lubbock Police listed the suspect’s first name as “Phenix” and online jail records listed his first name as “Burns.”