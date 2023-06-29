Editorial note: Some details in this story may be graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Michael Koenigs, 62, was jailed in Lubbock after he was caught in an undercover child exploitation investigation, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Federal court records stated on June 21, a detective with the Lamesa Police Department started an undercover account that portrayed a teenage girl on a messaging app.

According to court documents, Koenigs started sexually explicit conversations with the account that he thought belonged to a minor. Court records stated, “Koenigs admitted he drove to Lubbock planning to have sexual contact with [a child].”

During an interview with authorities, court documents said Koenigs also admitted he saved files on his phone that showed child sexual abuse. Court records said law enforcement found a video on Koenigs’s phone that showed what appeared to be a young relative “being forced to perform a sexual act.”

Along with one federal count of Attempted Enticement of a Minor, Koenigs was charged in Lubbock County for Online Solicitation of a Minor and Possession of Child Pornography. As of Thursday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond and a federal detainer.