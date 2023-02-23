LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was jailed in Lubbock after he was accused of abusive sexual contact with a child younger than 12-years-old, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Adam Castillo, 39, was arrested in the 1200 block of West 4th Street in Littlefield.

According to federal court records, Castillo was accused of inappropriately touching a child at the Fort Hood Military Reservation in Killeen. Court records said this happened between May 2012 and September 2013.

As of Thursday, Castillo was at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal hold.