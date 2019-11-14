Man jailed in Lubbock, accused of taking boy to Alabama for sexual abuse

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal grand jury in Lubbock accused Michael Billups, 55, of taking an underage boy across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

More specifically, the indictment on Wednesday said Billups took John Doe from Texas to Alabama in July. The indictment does not provide specific details other than to say it was “with the intent” to commit an act that would be classified as second-degree rape under the laws of the state of Alabama.

Billups, of Seminole, was first investigated by Lubbock Police on October 8. A woman came to the police department to make a complaint. She claimed that Billups was a family friend. She told police she learned about the allegation of sexual abuse from her son.

The police report said Billups sexually assaulted the boy from 2010 until the day of the police report. A police report listed the case as continuous sexual assault of a child.

“[The suspect] had sexually assaulted him on multiple occasions at different locations over the listed time frame,” the police report said.

Billups was arrested on October 28 on a federal charge. He has remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center since that time. Billups waived his right to a federal detention hearing a magistrate ordered that remain locked up pending the criminal case.

