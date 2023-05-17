LUBBOCK, Texas — Keaton Wyatt Truelock, 20, was arrested and charged with 19 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography and one count of Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Online jail records showed Truelock was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday in the 1300 block of 59th Street.

An indictment stated Truelock knowingly received and distributed content that showed child sexual abuse. Multiple files were listed in the indictment.

Court records said Truelock was ordered to forfeit multiple electronic devices.

As of Wednesday, Truelock remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal detainer.