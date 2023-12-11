WOLFFORTH, Texas — A 65-year-old man was killed after a construction accident in the 8100 block of Patel Drive on Monday, according to the Wolfforth Police Department.

Authorities were called around 11:30 a.m.

WPD said a man was pinned between a front loader and a shipping container. According to police, the man was taken to a Lubbock hospital, where he passed away.

No other injuries were reported. Police said the cause of the incident was still being determined. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating, according to police.