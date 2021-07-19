Man killed on I-27 while trying to change tire

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– One man is dead after he was attempting to change a tired on his vehicle near New Deal Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., DPS responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-27, half a mile north of New Deal.

A Dodge Ram was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway with the left side tires on the fog line, DPS said. The Dodge had a blowout on its right front tire, and the driver was attempting to change it.

The driver, identified as Mark Anthony Holmes, 18, of Lubbock, walked around to the driver side of the Dodge to retrieve something from the vehicle, DPS said.

Holmes was struck by a semi-truck driven by Douglas Dewayne Rogers, 64 of Lubbock.

Holmes was taken to University Medical Center and where he was pronounced dead, DPS said.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.