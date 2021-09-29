Man maced his mom, strangled her with rope in Central Lubbock; here’s what happens next

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man took a plea deal Monday and agreed to serve five years in a state prison after he was accused of trying to kill his mother.

In May 2019, officers responded to the 2000 block of 58th Street for a domestic abuse call, according to police.

The mother of James Taggart Patterson, 43, told police that the altercation escalated after she told him to not eat all of the food in the house. A police report said he was cooking a can of beans.

Patterson’s mother said it was like a switch flipped when he turned around and began yelling at her.

Patterson sprayed his mother in the face with pepper spray, threw her to the floor and wrapped a rope around her neck. He told her he was going to kill her.

His mother was able to break free from the rope, but Patterson threw her to the floor again and punched her an unknown number of times, police said.

Patterson stopped and told his mother “he wasn’t going to kill her tonight” before he got into the shower. His mother was able to leave the home and call 911.

Patterson took the prison time with the official charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a finding of bodily injury.