SNYDER, Texas — The Snyder Police Department asked for the public’s help on Monday in finding Ruben Ivan Madrid, 19, who was reported missing by his coworkers on Saturday.

Madrid was described as 5’8″ tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. SPD said Madrid was last seen at 9:00 p.m. on Friday. It was not clear what clothing Madrid was wearing when he went missing.

SPD said Madrid is believed to be suicidal and may have a gun. Police said Madrid is from Mexico and has family in the Midland-Odessa area. It was not known if he was still near Snyder. Madrid is Spanish speaking only, according to SPD.

Anyone with information was asked to call SPD at (325)-573-0261.