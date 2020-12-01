Man moves from North Dakota out of fear of catching COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas – One man said he moved from a small town in North Dakota to Lubbock, Texas, for fear of getting sick from COVID-19.

“When I lived in North Dakota, I had nights I couldn’t sleep, multiple nights and couldn’t rest, [I] laid there because I was just afraid of developing symptoms of COVID-[19],” said Dominic Poitra.

Poitra said he was in a car crash in Lubbock in the early 2000s that left him with a five percent survival rate. He said if he contracted the virus, he does not know how his body will react.

“I lost a kidney, a lobe in my left lung, and my spleen and some intestines,” he said. “If I do get COVID, I really hope I survive. God kept me alive for this long I’m not sure why but I hope it’s for something good.”

Dave Schroeder, Ph.D, an Assistant Professor and the former Director of the Mental Health Counseling Program at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Health Professionals, said it’s normal to have stress related to the pandemic.

“First you have the disease itself, which is so unpredictable,” he said. “Then you factor in what I call ‘the isolation factor,’ which means for most of us trying to be safe means we are being alone.”

Schroeder said there are different ways to determine if someone is stressed out by the pandemic.

“If you find yourself just feeling tense, that could be mentally tense [or] that can be physically body-tense, if you would find yourself being abrupt or short with people you would normally be friendly with,” he said. “[Or] if you find yourself kind of isolating from people even more than [you] need to, [like talking] on the phone.”

Schroeder said it’s a good idea to focus attention to remain cautious by social distancing, sanitizing and wearing masks. However, he said it is important to also focus attention on doing everyday things, such as exercising and getting a decent amount of sunlight.

“The best thing we can do is take care of ourselves, do the things we do every day, like eating properly, scheduling our time so that we get enough rest,” said Dr. Schroeder.

Dr. Schroeder said people can reach out to Lubbock Impact for free counseling on Wednesdays.

Star Care Specialty Health System also offers resources for stress from the pandemic.