Man murdered this week was not the intended target of the shooting, arrest warrant reveals

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant released after the arrest of Curtis Smith, 26, of Lubbock describes what led up to the murder of Wade Parramore just outside Lubbock’s western city limits Thursday morning.

The warrant said Wade Parramore gave Anthony Garza a ride out to the RV park where Parramore was later found dead. The warrant said Smith and Garza had a dispute at the RV park. Garza went out to confront him with a gun, the warrant also said.

A witness inside a trailer told investigators she heard shots.

“A few seconds later, Anthony Garza began banging on the trailer saying that he ‘couldn’t believe that they shot him,’” the warrant said.

“Him” has a reference to Parramore.

Image of Curtis Jerome Smith from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

The warrant said, “Curtis Smith later told [the witness] that he did not mean to shoot Wade Parramore but was meaning to shoot Anthony Garza.”

Smith denied being part of the shooting and told investigators he left before it happened. But once confronted with details by investigators, he changed his story and admitted he came back after the shooting to pick up his girlfriend, according to the warrant.

Smith was charged with murder and held Friday. Prosecutors requested a $300,000 bond.

