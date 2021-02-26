Man murdered woman, age 25, in Lubbock after argument over stolen gun, arrest warrant said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman, Yajaira Lizette Monsivais, 25, was shot and killed after an argument over a stolen gun, an arrest warrant said. Police arrested Gabriel Lee Mendoza, 28, in the hours after a shots-fired call at 3rd Street and Avenue T.

Police said Mendoza and his brother argued over “stolen property.”

The warrant said Mendoza came out of a house after saying he would shoot and kill someone over “that firearm.” A witness saw Mendoza fire several shots from the front yard toward Monsivais’ vehicle.

“Mendoza fired a rifle in the direction on Monsivais’ vehicle and she and Mendoza’s brother attempted to leave the area. Monsivais was the only person struck by gunfire,” police said.

3rd Street and Avenue T (Nexstar/Staff)

Right after the shots were fired, the car returned. A witness saw “[Name withheld] holding Monsivais who was bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Mendoza had a previous felony conviction for burglary in Lubbock County, according to court records. Meaning, he was not legally permitted to have a firearm.

Mendoza remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday in lieu of a $500,000 bond.