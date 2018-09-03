Man named as "solid person of interest" in Littlefield burglaries

Image of Patrick Jordan Johnson from Lamb Co. Jail via Littlefield Police

Image of Patrick Jordan Johnson from Lamb Co. Jail via Littlefield Police

LITTLEFIELD, Texas - Littlefield Police on Monday announced Patrick Jordan Johnson, 17, of Littlefield, formerly of Lubbock was a person of interest in a series of car burglary cases.

Johnson was arrested Sunday morning for evading arrest, and warrant for burglary out of Lubbock County. Police said he possession of a pistol that was traced back to a vehicle burglary in Littlefield.

“Johnson is now a solid person of interest, but not a confirmed suspect, in the rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred on the night of August 21 and early morning hours of August 22,” Littlefield Police said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries was asked to call Littlefield Police at 806-385-5161.