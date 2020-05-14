Man now locked up for Lubbock’s most recent murder was arrested several years ago — for murder

Images of Christopher Arthur Carmona (2020 and 2013 respectively) from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report was made available on Thursday which said Christopher Carmona, 22, of Lubbock, was not only arrested for murder, but he was also a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police arrested Carmona on Monday for the shooting and killing of Walter Harper, 23. A warrant said Carmona came to see a woman in her apartment in the 4900 block of Bangor Avenue and was angry that Harper was already there with her.

4900 block of Bangor Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

An arrest warrant said after the shooting, Carmona was quoted by the woman as saying, “It’s all good. He’s gone.”

Based on the new police report on Thursday, EverthingLubbock.com looked up the previous felony.

Court records said Carmona took a deal for attempted burglary. But there was more to it.

In December 2012, police arrested three teenagers for shooting and killing Mark Morris, 34, in the 2900 block of East Colgate Street.

Nathan Sproles, Zacorey Price, both age 17 at the time, were arrested. Police also arrested Carmona but did not name him publicly because he was only age 15 at the time.

The murder case against Carmona was dropped and he was charged instead with attempted burglary of a habitation. In May 2014, Carmona took a plea deal and 10 years of probation.

It didn’t last. In 2015, probation was revoked, and Carmona was ordered to serve six years in prison minus credit for time he already served in jail. Prosecutors filled out a form saying parole was “not recommended.”

Court records in Lubbock said he was released from prison on October 17, 2019.

The murder charge against Sproles was dropped in exchange for a plea deal on theft. Sproles was sentenced to five years of probation (which was later extended by an additional 3 three years).

Price took a deal for attempted robbery and accepted 10 years of probation which was later revoked for a 10-year prison sentence. Price was released, according to court records in Lubbock on November 27, 2019 in what was described as a “mandatory release.”

We have reached out to prosecutors to ask more about the mandatory release.

On April 11, Carmona was the victim of a shooting. While investigating another call, an officer heard shots in the 2900 block of East Baylor Street. Police did not find a victim on the scene but did find two people who showed up at University Medical Center in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds.

One person suffered moderate injuries in the abdomen, according to a police report.

“I was advised by medical staff that [Carmona] sustained moderate injuries to his right buttock,” the police report said.

Police later arrested a 15-year-old for that shooting. Because of the age, the name of the defendant was not publicly released.

Police were told in the April 11 shooting there was an argument between two groups of people and at least one (but maybe more than one) fired shots. Carmona was released from UMC after treatment for his gunshot wound.

Carmona remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $255,000.