Man offers LPD officer $60 to release him, gets charged with bribery instead, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was charged with bribery after offering a Lubbock Police Department officer $60 to release him after he was arrested for an outstanding warrant early Saturday morning, according to a police report.

Isaiah Kristopher McGee offered the bribe while he was being taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

When the officer asked him to repeat himself, McGee did not wish to, according to the police report.

While taking inventory of McGee’s belongings while booking him into jail, the officer found $60 in his wallet.

According to jail records, McGee was released on bond Sunday.