Man overwhelmed by more than 60 pet cats

HALE COUNTY, Texas– A man overwhelmed by his more than 60 pet cats and dogs is hoping to find them better homes.

Four years ago, Santiago Diaz said his girlfriend wanted a cat, and despite his hesitations, he said yes. However, the cat was never spayed.

Fast forward multiple litters later, Diaz said the situation spiraled out of control.

“There’s been a couple days where I have eaten nothing because of them. I can’t cook. I can’t eat here. They swarm me,” said Diaz. “I am getting scared.”

After the first couple litters, Diaz said he reached out to local shelters, who either could not help him, or do not have no-kill policies.

“I don’t want to hear that they are being killed. That’s the only reason I still got them.”

Occasionally, he found homes for these animals, which include a mix of grown cats, kittens, and even a litter of puppies.

While he maintains their litter boxes and provides them meals, he worried he will not have the means to provide for them much longer.

“I am on disability. I barely get enough money, barely enough to live on. I can’t afford to do that,” said Diaz.

There are no pet limits in Hale County.

Diaz lives in Seth Ward, just outside of Plainview. If you would like to find these animals a home, he can be contacted at (806)-518-5191.