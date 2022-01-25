Man pleads guilty, admits he failed to register as a sex offender for a second time

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man originally convicted of rape in Indiana pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender approximately seven months after being released for failing to register as a sex offender.

Casey Samuel Thomas, 40, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender January 7.

Thomas was originally convicted of rape in 2012. As part of his sentence, he was required to register as a sex offender for life, according to court records.

According to court documents, sometime after Thomas was released from prison in Indiana, he traveled to Lubbock. In January 2019, law enforcement discovered that he had failed to register as a sex offender as required.

Thomas pleaded guilty to a federal failure to register as a sex offender charge in July 2019. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

He was released from a federal correctional facility in Colorado in September 2020 and told to board a Grayhound Bus to Lubbock. Thomas was also told to report to a reentry charity after he arrived, but he never did, according to court documents.

On March 1, 2021, Thomas was arrested by officers with the Lubbock Police Department. He told the officers that he did not register as a sex offender when he arrived in Texas.

Thomas faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.