Man pleads guilty, admits to driving to Lubbock to engage in sex with a young girl

Image of Andrew Juaquez from the Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — An Odessa man pleaded guilty and admitted to traveling to Lubbock to engage in sex with an 11-year-old girl.

Andrew Jaquez, 35, of Odessa, was arrested by the FBI in Lubbock July 7.

According to court documents, investigators received a tip that a Lubbock woman had discussed “selling children to adult males for sexual intercourse.”

The woman told law enforcement she was in a relationship with a man named “Andrew” and that their conversations regularly revolved around the sexual abuse of children.

After this, the woman agreed to let an undercover detective with the Lubbock Police Department pose as her in order to communicate with Jaquez. At one point, Jaquez sent multiple explicit messages about acts he wanted to perform on the woman and a 11-year-old relative of hers.

He also spent explicit messages to another undercover officer, whom he believed to be the 11-year-old girl.

He arranged to travel to Lubbock and meet with the two. He was arrested when he arrived.

As of Friday, the plea deal had not been accepted by a federal judge. If it is accepted, Jaquez faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison and up to life.

In July, Jaquez was booked under the name Andrew Juaquez. However, federal court documents list his name as “Andrew Jaquez.”