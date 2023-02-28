LUBBOCK, Texas — Felix Alonzo, 19 at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to aggravated robbery in connection to the 2019 death of 67-year-old Larry Fawver.

Alonzo was initially charged with murder, but that charge was dropped.

Court records previously said Alonzo, Fawver’s step-grandson, was one of three suspects involved in the incident. According to court records, Fawver’s wife saw him drive his tractor to the back of their South Lubbock home. Court records stated, “Moments later, she saw him on the ground surrounded by three men wearing dark clothing with hoods and masks as her husband yelled at her to run because they had a gun.”

Felix Alonzo with his attorney at the Lubbock County Courthouse on February 28 (Nexstar/Staff)

After Alonzo was taken into custody, US Marshals later arrested Hassan N. Abdurahman, now 24, in Grand Prairie. The Lubbock Police Department later announced that a third juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

Alonzo was set to go before a jury to determine his punishment, which could range from 5 to 99 years. Information presented in court indicated he is eligible for probation, if that’s the jury’s choice.