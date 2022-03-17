LUBBOCK, Texas — Isaac Wquayshawn Knighten, 23, made an open plea Wednesday for a 2018 aggravated robbery charge.

In the open plea, Judge John “Trey” McClendon sentenced Knighten, also known as Isaac Jackson, to an 18-year prison sentence. Knighten has spent more than three years in jail, which would count toward the sentence, and he is eligible for parole in six years.

Knighten was previously held on a $200,000 bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

On August 13, 2018, Knighten pointed a gun at officers who responded to the armed robbery near 39th Street and Avenue A, according to a previous report. Police said Knighten was then shot multiple times.

Knighten was then taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, and he was later transferred to the detention center in September 2018.

After the robbery, Jelani Ashley, 23, was publicly identified as a second suspect by police, and he was later arrested August 15, 2018. As of Thursday, Ashley remained in jail on bonds totaling over $100,000.

