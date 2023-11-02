LUBBOCK, Texas — Malachi Lamar Gibson, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of Murder over a 2020 shooting in Central Lubbock that left two people dead. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Police responded to shots fired in the 2100 block of 29th Street just before 2:00 a.m. on April 4.

Court documents stated, “Officers located multiple individuals at the residence including four victims with gunshot wounds. Michael Bean, Mia Altamirano, and [two others] were transported to local hospitals for their gunshot wounds.”

Bean, 20, and Altamirano, 17, were later pronounced dead. The two juvenile victims were taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Court documents stated Bean was accused of punching a man and taking some of his marijuana earlier in the evening. Gibson found out and was angry.

Court documents said Janda-Lee Roberson admitted to driving Gibson and Ricky Darnell Clardy, Jr. to the residence on 49th Street. According to court records, she also texted someone less than 20 minutes after the shooting to say Clardy shot four people.

Roberson was charged with failure to report a felony. Clardy pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in 2022 and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Gibson will receive credit for 1,303 days spent behind bars.