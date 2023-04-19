LUBBOCK, Texas– Samuel Torres, 31, was re-arrested for his previous charge for placing a camera near a shower, according to online jail records and court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Torres was previously indicted for Invasive Visual Recording in 2020. He made bond at the time to get released, but more recently his bond was revoked. According to court documents, the camera was placed inside of a light fixture and “angled in a way as to record” the victim while she was in the shower. Torres attempted to remove the phone from the bathroom but was caught by his wife.

Court records said Torres’ wife momentarily got a hold of the phone and saw “a ‘thumbnail’ of the shower curtain” for a video that was “recently recorded.” Court records said Torres grabbed the phone and “shut himself” inside the garage and deleted the video.

According to the original indictment, this happened in May 2020. The indictment accused Torres of recording the underage girl while she was naked. As of Wednesday afternoon, Torres remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.