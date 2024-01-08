LUBBOCK, Texas — Jonny Bodden-Menjivar, 20, was arrested in late December and accused of shooting at a house and car back in 2022, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

When officers arrived, the victim said he and Bodden-Menjivar were in a physical argument and he believes that’s why he shot at his residence, according to court records. The victim was told by another party that Bodden-Menjivar was going to kill him, said court records.

The victim said he was not home at the time of the incident but heard three shots and a vehicle drive away, court records said.

Officers noticed the back window of the victim’s vehicle to be shattered. Court records said there were bullet holes in the trunk of the vehicle and the back seat headrest.

Court records said there were bullet holes in the front bedroom window, the curtain and the closet door.

Bodden-Menjivar was not found of the time of the incident but was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on December 20.

Bodden-Menjivar is charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, assault of a family or household member to impede breathing or circulation, terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury and threat of a family or household member. Bodden-Menjivar bonds total $160,000.