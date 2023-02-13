LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was robbed at gunpoint in his pickup truck after he stopped to use the map on his cellphone in the 5800 block of 16th Street, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The victim reported the incident just after 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. According to a report, the man told police a car pulled up in front of him after he stopped. The man told police that two people walked up to his truck and opened the doors.

A police report stated the victim said both suspects had “black semi-automatic handguns.” According to the report, the victim said the two punched him “several times” and threatened to shoot him. The suspects took cash and a pistol from the truck before they got back in their vehicle and “fled in an unknown direction,” according to the report.

The victim had “minor injuries to his face,” and received treatment at University Medical Center after the incident, the report said.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that as of Monday, there were no updates in the case.