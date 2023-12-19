Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of December 19, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was held at gunpoint and robbed in the 1900 block of 17th Street on Tuesday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The report said the victim’s vehicle broke down because he ran out of gas while driving. Not knowing he was out of gas, he got out of his vehicle and checked under the hood.

As he looked at his vehicle, a man stopped to check on him, the report said. The man left shortly after.

Continuing to look at his car, the victim said he was approached by two people, according to the report. One of the suspects put a firearm against the victim’s back, patted his pants and pulled out his wallet. After the suspects had the victim’s wallet, the two left the scene.

The victim reported the incident at the Lubbock Police Department. The report did not say the suspects were found.