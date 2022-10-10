LEVELLAND, Texas— A man was robbed and physically assaulted early Monday morning west of Levelland, according to the Hockey County Sherriff’s Office.

In a social media post from the HCSO, the victim was robbed of cash near FM 300 and Drill Stem Road between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. when he stopped to check on a broken-down vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

The post said authorities were looking for a male and female suspect. The victim told officers he was hit on the head with a blunt object after the couple asked to use his cell phone. The victim transported himself to Covenant Hospital Levelland and was treated for minor injuries.

Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres told EverythingLubbock.com the male suspect was described by the victim as white or Hispanic with a stalky build, goatee and a cross tattoo under his right eye. The female suspect was described as white or Hispanic with shoulder length dark hair.

The car was described as a 2012 to present year Chevrolet Camaro with red stickers on the windows.

Sherriff Scifres said the investigation is still ongoing.