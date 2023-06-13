LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an Aggravated Robbery on June 9 at 1803 7th Street (CBD Plus). The man was identified as 26-year-old James Chambers.

According to a police report, the employees told LPD they “observed the outline of a firearm.” The report later stated it was a BB gun.

Additionally, the report stated Chambers ordered the employees to remove money from the register and also place THC into a box. After Chambers received all items he ran away from the store, the report said.

LPD said Chambers was running southbound in the alley of 2100 Glenna Goodacre Boulevard, and officers attempted to catch him.

Officers saw Chambers intentionally throw the stolen items “attempting to conceal the items,” said the report.

According to the report, Chambers had the intent to commit a robbery and exhibited what was believed to be a firearm. Chambers also threatened the employees, “if they called the police he would shoot the place.”

The report stated Chambers was caught, arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $22,500.