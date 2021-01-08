Man sent child pornography to mother of underage girl, extorting her for more child pornography, court records said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bo Jack Kelley was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for production of child pornography. The sentence was handed down by a judge in Lubbock on Thursday.

Court records said Kelley used the internet to connect with a 14-year-old girl in Shallowater. Court records said he asked her for sexually explicit images and videos. He then threatened to send the videos to her mother unless she provided more, court records said.

Court records said in part:

“On or about February 6 and 7, 2020, Kelley sent [the girl] messages saying she needed to respond to him immediately or he would send the sexually explicit videos of [her] to her mother. On or about February 8, 2020, Kelley sent the four videos of [the girl] masturbating to [her] mother’s Facebook account…”

The mom immediately went to law enforcement. The FBI then obtained a search warrant for Kelley’s Facebook accounts.

Court records said:

“The Facebook records also revealed that there were additional women, and at least one other minor, that Kelley obtained sexually explicit videos from, demanded more videos, and then threatened or sent the videos to family members when they did not comply with his demands.”

Kelley was age 27 at the time and living in Cullman, Alabama. Court records said he told the victim he was age 19.