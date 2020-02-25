Man sentenced to 15 years for aggravated assault, and possession of Fentanyl

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for aggravated assault and possession/distribution of fentanyl.

“I will say that the opioid epidemic in general is something we’re not immune to in Lubbock, it’s probably one of the worst times it’s ever been,” said Cole Watts, Stages of Recovery.

Whether it’s a pill or powder, Fentanyl is a powerful drug. It is 100 times more powerful than moriphine, and 30 times more powerful than heroin.

“We don’t have a specific number of people, but I will say the people entering our program with this problem is higher than it’s ever been.,” Watts said.