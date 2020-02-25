Breaking News
LPD responds to bank robbery at Aim Bank

Man sentenced to 15 years for aggravated assault, and possession of Fentanyl

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for aggravated assault and possession/distribution of fentanyl.

“I will say that the opioid epidemic in general is something we’re not immune to in Lubbock, it’s probably one of the worst times it’s ever been,” said Cole Watts, Stages of Recovery.

Whether it’s a pill or powder, Fentanyl is a powerful drug. It is 100 times more powerful than moriphine, and 30 times more powerful than heroin.

“We don’t have a specific number of people, but I will say the people entering our program with this problem is higher than it’s ever been.,” Watts said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar