Image of Manuel Juarez-Mendez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (2018 arrest)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury sentenced Manuel Juarez-Mendez to 15 years in prison Monday for aggravated sexual assault of an adult.

Juarez-Mendez was accused of raping a woman with whom he had a previous consensual relationship with. He was found guilty Friday after the jury deliberated for over four hours.

The jury began deliberating sentencing just after 2:00 p.m. and returned a verdict after 5:30 p.m.