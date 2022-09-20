LUBBOCK, Texas — Trayvion Deshawn Caro, 23, accepted a plea bargain and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday in connection with the 2018 murder of Matthew Pickett, 30.

According to court records and information provided by the Lubbock Police Department, the shooting occurred on March 9, 2018 in the 1300 block of 65th Drive.

LPD officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of criminal mischief.

While on scene, the officers were flagged down by family members of Pickett, who were concerned about him.



Officers entered an apartment where they located Pickett with a gunshot wound to the chest.

An arrest warrant said LPD was able to obtain HD surveillance video in connection to the incident.

The video showed a man enter the apartment and then leave. The individual was later identified as Arthur Moore, Jr., aged 41 at the time, of Lubbock. Moore was named as a “person of interest” at the time, but was not described as a suspect

After Moore left, the warrant said Caro entered the apartment and an explosion “out the front window is captured on camera.”

Caro was then seen on the video leaving after the shots were fired, according to the warrant.

Police later found a potential witness who said Moore sold a gun to a man named “Brazy.” LPD believed “Brazy” was Caro’s alias. Once they compared a picture of Caro to the surveillance video, officers wrote, “The video was of such high quality that Trayvion [Caro] was immediately recognized.”

A neighbor, who was home at the time, told EverythingLubbock.com said she heard gunshots coming from the apartment.

Caro was located and arrested a few days later.

According to Lubbock County Detention Center records, Caro booked into the jail on March 14, 2018 where he remained ever since.

Caro will also receive credit for the 1,462 days he’s been in jail, the court ruled Tuesday.