Man sentenced to 55 years for May 2020 Levelland deadly shooting

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– A Levelland man, Brennon Guerra, was sentenced to 55 years in prison after he later admitted to shooting and killing a man in May 2020, the Hockley County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com.

The Levelland Police Department responded to the shooting at 7:00 p.m., May 2, 2020, in the 400 block of North Cedar.

Officers found a single gunshot wound to a man later identified as Anthony Valderas Delgado, 31, of Levelland. Delgado was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock where he later died of his injuries.

During the investigation by Levelland PD, Guerra called police and told them he was the one who shot Delgado.

On top of his prison sentence, Guerra was also ordered to pay a fine of $10,000, according to the Hockley County District Attorney’s Office.