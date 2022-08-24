LUBBOCK, Texas—Lewis Ray Young, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on manslaughter charges for the 2016 killing of 79-year-old Conrado Sarate in the 2100 block of Avenue P.

The jury began deliberations at 1:45 p.m. and returned around 2:50 p.m.

Manslaughter charges range from 2 to 20 years, but due to Young’s previous felony record, the range for manslaughter charges was 25 to 99 years or life behind bars.

On September 6, 2016, police were dispatched to Sarate’s home to check on him. Once they arrived, his body was discovered on the floor with bloody wounds on his head and body. According to an arrest warrant, Young beat Sarate with large garden shears.

The arrest warrant also said Young admitted to smoking crack cocaine prior to the incident and tried to collect money from a woman. He was allowed into the victim’s home where the confrontation began.

According to the arrest warrant, once Young left the scene, he did not take any money.